Bridgeport High student is a National Poetry Finalist

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student is about to make her voice heard on a national stage.

Morgan Sprouse is a junior at Bridgeport High and, now, a national poetry finalist.

Sprouse will represent West Virginia in the “Poetry Out Loud National Finals.”

She beat out 39 others to win the state competition earlier this month.

Sprouse encourages more students to listen to poems and get more involved in poetry and how it relates to life.

She says the main message she wants to spread through her poetry is to be kind.

“My other poem is called Ways of Talking, and it’s basically don’t get hung up on every little grievance you have.” Sprouse said. “Be prepared to let it go, and let yourself make mistakes but to keep going.”

Sprouse will compete against 54 others in the semi-finals on May 1.

The finals are on June 5.

