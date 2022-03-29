Advertisement

Calls for new gas tax plan grows from both parties

“What’s driving the whole thing is weakness from DC,” Gov. Justice said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of both political parties in West Virginia have introduced potential plans to help with gas costs, but Gov. Justice is still not directly committing to calling a special session to focus on this issue.

Republicans have recently introduced a gas tax rebate, which would reimburse West Virginians after they’ve paid for their fill up.

On the other hand, democrats have called for a gas tax suspension, which would cost the state roughly $35 million.

Gov. Justice has blasted the democrat’s plan as political grandstanding.

And when asked about calling a special session, he says that he would call the legislature back if they brought him a proposal they all agreed on but ultimately put the blame on politicians in Washington.

”What’s driving the whole thing is weakness from DC,” Gov. Justice said. “No federal energy policy. No absolute energy independence in our country. We ran out and absolutely made a fool of ourselves. Like it or not like it, that’s exactly what happened.”

