COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 400, 5 counties with 0 active cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 29, 2022, there are currently 376 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 51 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,794 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 96-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old male from Cabell County, a 41-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from McDowell County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old male from Wetzel County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Wyoming County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Webster County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old male from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Monroe County, a 97-year old female from Barbour County, an 82-year old female from Summers County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from McDowell County, and a 52-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death from August 2021.

All 55 counties in West Virginia are in the “green” on the DHHR County Alert Map, which is indicative of a low transmission rate.

Active cases dropped below 500 last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 155 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 50 have been admitted to the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 positive patients have not been this low since July 30, 2021.

2 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and two pediatric patients are in the ICU.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (19), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (10), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (0), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (2), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (2), McDowell (6), Mercer (23), Mineral (5), Mingo (15), Monongalia (24), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (17), Randolph (4), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.