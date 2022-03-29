Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than the past few days, as a ridge of high-pressure moves in and allows slightly warmer air to flow in. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still well below-average for late-March. Overall, expect a cool, calm afternoon. Tonight, a warm front starts lifting into our area after 10 PM, bring cloudy skies into the area. A few light rain showers move in as well, but they won’t produce much, probably around 0.1″ at most. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-30s, which is within range for normal lows in March. Overall, expect a seasonable, gray night, with some light rain. By 10 AM tomorrow morning, the warm front lifts north, taking any leftover rain chances with it. As a result, skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south at 10-15 mph. This allows temperatures to rise into the mid-70s, feeling more like early-May than late-March. Overall, it will be a nice, warm afternoon. The nice weather ends on Thursday, as a cold front starts approaching from the west on Thursday. This results in two rounds of rain, with the first round being a steady rain during the morning. So you’ll want an umbrella during the morning commute. Then in the afternoon, the cold front moves in, bringing more rain showers and even some thunderstorms into our area. As always, a few could bring downpours, and because of how strong the cold front is, we could see wind gusts up to 35-45 mph. So we’ll be watching carefully to see what happens. Basically, you’ll want an umbrella and, perhaps, extra time on the roads at times. Rain chances continue into Friday morning, but by Friday afternoon, cooler, drier air will push into our region, dropping us back into the 40s. Then we warm up into the low-50s over the weekend. In short, a warming trend continues into the middle of the week, before rain pushes in on Thursday and we drop back to seasonably cool temperatures.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, well below-average for this time of year, but warmer than the past few days. High: 46.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, so it will be a gray night. Light rain showers will move in around 11 PM, and those light rain showers last during the overnight hours. Not much rain is expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-30s, seasonably cool for this time of year. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly clear, and winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph. This results in temperatures in the mid-70s, so it will feel more like May than late-March. High: 77.

Thursday: Skies will be cloudy, and expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in the morning and afternoon. This could result in wind gusts above 30 mph at times, especially in the morning and early-afternoon hours. Sustained winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, so it will feel like May once again. Overall, expect a warm, rainy, windy day. High: 73.

