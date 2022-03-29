Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday! Today was a little warmer than the past few days, but still well below average. However, that all changes overnight. Around 1am, a warm front will lift through our area, bringing some rain showers through the early AM. What this front will also do is usher in a very warm, southerly flow, so that by tomorrow afternoon, most of our temperatures will be in the 70s. Winds will become a bit gusty as well, about 20-25mph across the area. This, in addition to the warm temperatures and very low relative humidity, poses a threat of fire danger. So, the National Weather Service has released a Red Flag Warning for the counties of Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, and Braxton, among others further to our west, from noon tomorrow through 8pm. During this time frame, outdoor burning is not recommended, as fires under these weather conditions have the ability to spread very rapidly. Tomorrow’s sky conditions will be a mix of clouds and sun, but clouds will really thicken up after sunset ahead of some rain showers associated with the same low-pressure system bringing us the warm front. Winds will start to pick up overnight as well, gusting as high as 35-45mph. Showers will likely begin a few hours before sunrise and will continue throughout the morning. We may see a break from this rain in the afternoon, with just a stray shower or two passing by. Heading into the evening the likelihood of showers increases, and as temperatures fall behind the cold front, these showers may turn into snow showers, especially for the higher elevations. Showers will continue through Friday morning but taper off by the afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will remain gusty throughout the day at about 25-30mph. Saturday becomes much calmer as high pressure rolls in, and temperatures will be in the upper 50s. A weak disturbance will move in Sunday morning, bringing light rain showers, but they will end by the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Tonight: Overnight rain showers. Low: 33

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 75

Thursday: Rain showers and gusty winds. High: 72

Friday: AM showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 46

