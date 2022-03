Local athletes named to Class AAA girls all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Twenty-one girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd

Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior

Olivia Toland, North Marion

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior

SECOND TEAM:

Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour

Katlyn Carson, North Marion (captain)

Kenly Rogers, East Fairmont

Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour

HONORABLE MENTION:

Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior

Anna Belan, Elkins

Reagan Blasher, Fairmont Senior

Carleigh Curotz, Robert C. Byrd

Emma Elliott, Liberty

Emma Freels, North Marion

Halie Lambert, East Fairmont

Olivia Lowther, Robert C. Byrd

Ashlynn Riley, Lincoln

Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton

Arrington Sparks, Philip Barbour

Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior

Savannah Walls, North Marion

