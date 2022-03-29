Advertisement

Man accused of trying to meet up with what he thought to be an underage girl

Steven McCumbers
Steven McCumbers(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man was arrested in Webster County on Saturday after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Officers were made aware of a man who made contact with what he thought to be a 14-year-old girl on March 10, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said the man, Steven McCumbers, 43, of Linn, sent explicit photos on March 13 and 24 to the girl, who told him that she turned 15 on March 11.

On several occasions, the report says McCumbers talked about traveling to Webster County to engage in sexual activities.

McCumbers allegedly sent pictures of the vehicle he would be traveling in and a photo of the condoms he would use.

On Saturday, March 26, McCumbers sent a message that he would be traveling to a store in Cowen to meet the girl, according to court documents.

Officers said they were waiting at the store when McCumbers arrived and watched him get out of his vehicle, walk to the front doors of the store, walk back to the front of the vehicle and “just stand there looking around.”

When officers made contact with McCumbers, he allegedly asked them “What’s going on?” to which officers replied to him “I think you know what’s going on.”

The report says McCumbers also told officers “That girl set me up” before admitting that he knew she was 15-years-old, that he made plans to meet her to have sex, that he traveled to meet the girl and that he sent explicit photos in addition to vehicle and condom photos.

McCumbers has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer, traveling to engage in sex with a minor, and two counts of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

