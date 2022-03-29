Melvin James Henry, 86, a resident of the Leading Creek Community, passed from this life Monday, March 28, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at Davis Medical Center. He had been in declining health for the last two years; however, death was unexpected. Melvin was born Tuesday, November 19, 1935, in Parsons a son of the later Hugh Henry and Oleva Gay Heatherly Henry. On August 15, 1956, he was married to the former Ella Lutecia Kisamore who preceded him in death. Left to cherish Melvin’s memory are three children, James Henry and wife, Deana, Oleva “Sue” Curtis and companion, Allen Kyle and Kevin Henry and wife, Tessa, seven grandchildren, Linda Fidler, Andrea Tenney, Tiffany Stark, Marlon Henry, Crystal O’Brien, Branson Henry, and Rachael Henry, and twelve great grandchildren. Preceding Melvin in death besides his wife and parents was one brother, William “Jake” Henry. Melvin attended the school of Randolph County. He retired from the Randolph County Schools where he had worked for twenty-nine years in maintenance and as a locksmith. He enjoyed gardening, attending auctions, and spending warm days sitting on the porch waving at the neighbors. He loved his family and family gatherings. He was a member of Coffman Chapel Church. Melvin’s request for cremation will be honored and private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Melvin’s honor to Coffman Chapel Church, c/o Cindy DeMotto, 2324 Stalnaker Run Road, Elkins, WV 26241. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Melvin James Henry. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

