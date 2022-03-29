Michelle Kate Tucker, 27, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 8, 1994, in Fairmont; a daughter of Thomas Jesse Tucker and Mikyong (Kang) Tucker. Michelle passion was to be a Registered Nurse. She graduated from West Virginia University and then worked at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital for a short time doing what she loved to do in the Neurological step-down unit. Michelle was a member of the Morgantown Korean Church. She loved to go camping, hiking and loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her sister, Laura Tucker and her boyfriend, Tyler Milton of Morgantown; her paternal grandparents, Jesse and Martha Tucker of Fairmont; her uncle Robert Tucker and his wife, Sharon of Fairmont; her aunt, Renee Tucker of Point Marion, Pennsylvania; her cousins, Sarah Meadows of Rivesville, Molly Tucker of Pennsylvania, and Michael Tucker of Morgantown; her four-legged buddy, Kona. Michelle was preceded in death by her uncle, Timothy Tucker. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The Tucker family would like to thank WVU Medicine Hospital especially Doctor Auber, The Cleveland Clinic, UPenn and WVU Hospice for the compassion and care that they gave to Michelle. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Krepps, officiating. She will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

