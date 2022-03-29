Mr. Richard Alan Vincent, 67 years of age passed away on March 26, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born February 5, 1955 in Fairmont, WV the son of the late Donald and Ettajean Dodd Vincent. He is survived by his wife Crystal Moffett Vincent; one son Tyler Vincent and his wife Kayla of Clarksburg, WV; one daughter Fallon Savina and her husband Michael of Bridgeport, WV; five grandchildren Isabella, Abby, Poppy and Daphne Vincent and Addison Savina; a sister Debbie Clelland and her husband Bill of Lexington, SC; nieces and nephews and his four-legged loyal friend, his Jack Russell named “Rowdy”. Rick was a 1973 graduate of East Fairmont High School and then attended Fairmont State College. For several years he volunteered as a medic with the Marion County Rescue Squad. He started his coal mining career in 1977 with Consolidated Coal Company first as a union coal miner and then as a company foreman. He retired in 2020 as a federal mine inspector with the Mine Safety Health Administration. The safety of the miners was his top priority. He built his “dream home” for his wife and family to enjoy on a fourteen acre farm in Harrison County. The farming life provided him great enjoyment of building and tending to the land. Some of his hobbies included being a licensed amateur ham radio operator with the call sign W8AT and took up the photography with his son Tyler. The outdoors was his happy place. He spent time riding his side by side, operating heavy equipment and was talented at long range shooting. His greatest passion was the love for his five grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Monday from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim Hammons presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Vincent family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

