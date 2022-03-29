Multiple delays expected in Marion Co. this week due to paving work

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVDOH paving crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 through Friday, April 1 on various routes within Marion County.

On Wednesday and Thursday, State crews will be paving on County Route 90/3, Hutchinson Drive, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.54 and on County HARP Route 901/48, High Street, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.17.

On Thursday and Friday, State crews will be paving on County Route 218/4, “K” Street, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.07 and County Route 218/9, Top Street, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.09.

Officials say the roads will remain open with flaggers directing traffic.

Delays are still to be expected due to the paving, and motorists are encouraged to allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

