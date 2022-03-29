Advertisement

Multiple delays expected in Marion Co. this week due to paving work

WVDOH paving crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 through Friday, April 1 on various routes within Marion County.
( )
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVDOH paving crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 through Friday, April 1 on various routes within Marion County.

On Wednesday and Thursday, State crews will be paving on County Route 90/3, Hutchinson Drive, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.54 and on County HARP Route 901/48, High Street, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.17.

On Thursday and Friday, State crews will be paving on County Route 218/4, “K” Street, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.07 and County Route 218/9, Top Street, from mile marker 0.00 to 0.09.

Officials say the roads will remain open with flaggers directing traffic.

Delays are still to be expected due to the paving, and motorists are encouraged to allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Dwight Coffelt
Man charged with DUI, accused of pulling out beer and trying to drink it at Elkins PD
MGN
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child

Latest News

Money
State Treasurer’s Office launches ‘WV Go-Pay’
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice vetoes bill, intends to call special session
The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.
New acts added to the Ruby Summer Concert Series