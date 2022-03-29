Advertisement

UHC hosts flag raising event for National Donate Life Month

United Hospital Center and the Center of Organ Recovery and Education hosted a ceremonial flag raising service to commemorate National Donate Life Month.(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People came together in Bridgeport to commemorate National ‘Donate Life Month.’

There was a ceremonial flag raising at United Hospital Center.

Members of CORE, the Center of Organ Recovery and Educations, were also there.

The observance encourages organ donation and honors organ donors and their families.

Hospitals across the country fly the Donate Life flag to bring support of donation.

“Being an organ donor means that you’re a hero,” said Jeremy Zeiders, Donor Family Support. “You’ve chosen to save someone’s life in the event that yours doesn’t lives on.”

Click here to learn more information on organ donation.

