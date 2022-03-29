Advertisement

New acts added to the Ruby Summer Concert Series

The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.
The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.(City of Morgantown)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Ruby Summer Concert Series is continuing to take shape as several new acts have been added to the lineup.

This comes in addition to the artists announced in February.

The following is the updated schedule for the Ruby Concert Series, with the new acts in bold:

  • Almost Queen June 3;
  • Don McLean June 10;
  • Charles Wesley Godwin June 17;
  • Beatlemania Magic June 24;
  • Jo Dee Messina July 1;
  • Kentucky Headhunters July 15;
  • Let’s Groove Tonight July 22;
  • Kathy Mattea July 29;
  • Jake Hoot August 5;
  • Sanctus Real August 12;
  • Sister Hazel August 19;
  • Béla Fleck August 26;
  • Del Castillo September 2;

The 2022 Ruby Summer Concert Series is an exciting new program featuring unique concerts and cultural events at Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The festivities kick off Memorial Day weekend with the Morgantown Music Festival, featuring local music and food trucks.

The Morgantown Music Festival will be followed on June 3 with the Ruby Summer Concert series, featuring local, regional, and nationally touring artists.

These free weekly Friday night concerts will run through Labor Day.

