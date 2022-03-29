Advertisement

Nicholas County man accused of soliciting what he thought to be a 13-year-old girl

A Nicholas County man was arrested in Webster County on Saturday after officers said he tried to solicit what be believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
Jose Flores-Valerio
Jose Flores-Valerio(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County man was arrested in Webster County on Saturday after officers said he tried to solicit what be believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Officers were informed on Saturday that Jose Flores-Valerio, 22, of Dixie, had been talking to a girl that he believed was 13-years-old, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Flores-Valerio had been messaging “the girl” since March 22 about sexual matters and had been forming a plan to meet and have sex.

In part of the chat, officers said Flores-Valerio had discussed about bringing condoms so “the girl” would not get pregnant.

Flores-Valerio traveled from his home in Nicholas County to Camden-on-Gauley to meet “the girl” to have sex and watch a movie, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said Flores-Valerio continued to text “the girl” as he was driving to the designated meeting spot, even sending maps on several occasions to show his progress.

Officers made contact with Flores-Valerio at the meeting spot, and he told officers he knew why they were there and showed them where the condoms were located at.

In a post Miranda statement, officers said Flores-Valerio “admitted” to knowing the girl was 13-years-old, that the girl wanted him to bring condoms, that he brought condoms, that he talked to the girl about sex, and that he traveled to Webster County with the intention of picking up the girl and having sex with her.

Flores-Valerio has been charged with solicitation of a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Dwight Coffelt
Man charged with DUI, accused of pulling out beer and trying to drink it at Elkins PD
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville

Latest News

AG Morrisey files lawsuit challenging transportation mask mandate
United Hospital Center and the Center of Organ Recovery and Education hosted a ceremonial flag...
UHC hosts flag raising event for National Donate Life Month
Gayle Lowther
Weston woman charged in connection to malicious assault behind grocery store
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington