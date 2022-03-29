Nicholas County man accused of soliciting what he thought to be a 13-year-old girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County man was arrested in Webster County on Saturday after officers said he tried to solicit what be believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Officers were informed on Saturday that Jose Flores-Valerio, 22, of Dixie, had been talking to a girl that he believed was 13-years-old, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Flores-Valerio had been messaging “the girl” since March 22 about sexual matters and had been forming a plan to meet and have sex.

In part of the chat, officers said Flores-Valerio had discussed about bringing condoms so “the girl” would not get pregnant.

Flores-Valerio traveled from his home in Nicholas County to Camden-on-Gauley to meet “the girl” to have sex and watch a movie, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said Flores-Valerio continued to text “the girl” as he was driving to the designated meeting spot, even sending maps on several occasions to show his progress.

Officers made contact with Flores-Valerio at the meeting spot, and he told officers he knew why they were there and showed them where the condoms were located at.

In a post Miranda statement, officers said Flores-Valerio “admitted” to knowing the girl was 13-years-old, that the girl wanted him to bring condoms, that he brought condoms, that he talked to the girl about sex, and that he traveled to Webster County with the intention of picking up the girl and having sex with her.

Flores-Valerio has been charged with solicitation of a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

