Notre Dame’s Schumacher signs with Davis & Elkins swimming

Smaller, family-like Senator program drew main appeal
Christopher Schumacher
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family is important to Notre Dame’s Christopher Schumacher, so that’s a value he looked for when looking for a collegiate athletics program.

Schumacher signed with Davis & Elkins swimming, a program that has those small-roster values and the personal attention he wants to excel at the next level.

“I grew up at Notre Dame pretty much my whole life and I’ve always liked that family aspect behind it. I feel like when I walked into Davis & Elkins, it had that,” Schumacher said. “Everybody welcomed me in with open arms. People genuinely wanting to care about me and help me succeed? It felt like the right place for me.”

Though Schumacher plays sports year-round, swimming was the main choice for college due to how it’s challenged him throughout his life.

