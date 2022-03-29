Advertisement

Parks and Recreation give annual report at Bridgeport City Council meeting

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joe Shuttleworth gave the Parks and Recreation Department’s annual report to discuss their progress over the past year.

In 2021 Parks and Recreation helped with the new security camera system in the city.

They were currently working on additions to The Bridge, including an inclusive playground as well as improvements to the Benedum Civic Center and some other projects.

Council approved a contract to replace the ceiling and light inside the Civic Center.

