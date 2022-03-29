Advertisement

Randolph County man sentenced for meth charge

A Randolph County man will spend more than 7 years behind bars for a meth charge, officials said.
Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man will spend more than 7 years behind bars for a meth charge, officials said.

Edwin Mack Taylor, 54, of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced to 86 months of incarceration for selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Taylor pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” Ihlenfeld said.

Ihlenfeld said Taylor sold methamphetamine in January 2020 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

