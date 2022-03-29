Search warrants executed on town of Worthington

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple search warrants were executed on the town of Worthington, authorities confirmed to 5 News.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said the searches were conducted Monday morning.

MCSO has been receiving complaints about alleged financial impropriety for several weeks, Riffle said, adding that some of the information received rose to the level that cause was found to conduct the searches.

Riffle said his agency is processing the information found during the searches. He said it’s unclear how long the investigation may take.

None of the searches were executed at private residences, Riffle said.

No arrests connected to the searches have been made.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.