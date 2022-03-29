Advertisement

Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual...
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a memorial service for her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk to her seat alone, easing concerns about her health that had raised questions about whether she would attend.

The 95-year-old monarch was deeply involved in planning the event, but she has experienced unspecified mobility issues in recent weeks and her presence at the event was unclear.

Elizabeth, who recently recovered from COVID-19, didn’t go to a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, but she continued with other scheduled engagements, including in-person audiences.

About 1,800 family members and guests have been invited to the memorial. Only 30 people attended last year’s funeral, conducted under the strict COVID-19 lockdown rules then in place that forced the queen to sit alone wearing a black mask as she mourned the loss of her husband, who she called her rock.

Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

Tuesday’s service will feature the hymn “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer,” fulfilling one of Philip’s wishes for his funeral that wasn’t carried out because of restrictions that banned singing.

Young people participating in programs run by the prince’s Duke of Edinburgh charity and youth cadet associations will line the steps of the abbey to greet guests for the service.

Britain’s royal family will attend, together with about 30 foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Philip’s wider family and friends are also expected to attend, along with 500 representatives charities and other groups he supported.

Andrew has stepped back from royal duties, but his presence at his father’s memorial had been widely expected after he settled a lawsuit connected to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer in Glenville
Dwight Coffelt
Man charged with DUI, accused of pulling out beer and trying to drink it at Elkins PD

Latest News

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden to host Singapore’s prime minister at White House
Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and...
Biden's budget plan calls for more funding for police, education, health
Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in the...
Infant remains found in McDonald's bathroom in Phoenix