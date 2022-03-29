Shirley “Imogene” Thompson passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022. She will be reunited with her husband, Edward “Bud” Thompson, who passed away on January 7, 2017. They were married on June 30, 1957 and the next year, their daughter, Susan, was born. Three years later, their family was completed with the birth of their second daughter, Kim. Mom was born on July 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Kemper “Doc” and Anna Lee Sutphin. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Tuttle and her husband Jack, and Kimberly Durbin and her husband Greg. Also by the grandchildren that both mom and dad loved so much and tried so hard to help each of them as much as they could, Jill Barnhart and her husband Bob, Joel Tuttle and his wife Kristen, Todd Taylor and his wife Paula, and Lauren Taylor. Also by the four great grand daughters that they adored and enjoyed so much going to their birthday parties and as many of their events as they could, Adrian and Jade Barnhart and Sydney and Jenna Tuttle and baby Taylor, who will be born in the fall. She is also survived by her two sisters, Norma Jones and Ruth Lauderback, and her brother, Frank Sutphin. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Ramona Sutphin and Joann Thompson, and brother-in-law, Lindsay Thompson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Sutphin and in-laws, Bill Jones, Warren Lauderback, Betty Sutphin, Arthur “Bink” and Dorothy Thompson, Peg and Bill Cain, Gene and Deloris Thompson, Lawrence and Shelly Thompson, Donald “Duck” Thompson, and Janice Thompson. She was a faithful member of the Norway Church of Christ, where she taught Bible classes for the little ones. She was instrumental in starting Pleasant Acres Christian Haven and she worked there as an Aide, a treasurer, and was on the Board of Directors until January, 2020. A special thank you to Louise Morgan and Donna Carpenter of WV Caring Hospice. She will be missed by her family and many friends. We love you mom and will be looking forward to being with you and dad again. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The funeral will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Minister Steve Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

