Six Mountaineers participate in WVU Pro Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this afternoon, six WVU football players entered into what could have been the most pivotal moment for their future NFL careers.

For Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone, Scottie Young, Alonzo Addae, Tyler Sumpter and Evan Staley, today was the biggest interview of their life.

Leddie Brown was the only running back at Pro Day, and the sole Mountaineer invited to the NFL combine. After Pro Day, Brown commented on how his time at WVU has meant the world to him, “You know my older brothers from high school commit to West Virginia, and great things happen in West Virginia... it was a dream come true, I love it here. This is forever my home.”

Brown’s Results: BENCH: 18; VJ: 36.5; 20SH: 4.21; 3CONE: 7.03

Movement and explosiveness were two things safety Alonzo Addae wanted the scouts to see today, and from here on out, it’s put the blinders on and go full speed ahead, “Be in Morgantown training, come back with her with Coach Mike and the Strength staff and kind of just eliminate all of the distractions until Draft Day, and focus down and just continue to work.

Addae’s Results: BENCH: 8; 40: 4.58; VJ: 34; BJ: 9′8″; 20SH: 4.23; 3CONE: 7.01

Safety Sean Mahone noted speed and his movement as a focus coming into Pro Day, and he felt solid with the improvements that he showed. All in all, he was just grateful for the opportunity, “This is something everybody dreams about, and just being able to get it don e, I felt relieved. I was getting a little tired, but I felt good about it and everything, I’m very happy.

Mahone’s Results: BENCH: 13; 40: 4.56; VJ: 32; BJ: 9′8″; 20SH: 4.27; 3CONE: 7.05

For safety Scottie Young, today was a dream come true, “You trying to get an opportunity to play at the next level, this no so much a make or break moment but like it’s like ajob opportunity, an interview... this is the biggest one that you could get.”

Young’s Results: BENCH: 14; 40: 4.68; VJ: 31; BJ: 9′2″;20SH: 4.35; 3CONE: 7.11

Kicker and punter Tyler Sumpter felt good about today, stating that he felt his mindset and mental ability was what shined through, “I think just showing that versatility, I’m gonna kick, whether we’re inside outside, if it’s field goals, punting, I just play football.”

Coming back from his knee injury, today was all about showing what he could do for kicker Evan Staley, “Enjoy the day, that’s what we all trya dn do, we talked to Coach Mike before it, you know it’s an opportunity and at the end of the day, whatever happens, happens.

Today’s pro day featured 18 NFL and 21 scouts.

