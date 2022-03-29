State Treasurer’s Office launches ‘WV Go-Pay’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore announced his office has launched a new online payment services platform, called WV Go-Pay, to help local governments launch online payment services for their constituents.

“We are constantly working on ways to make government more modern and accessible to the public, and WV Go-Pay will make it more convenient for the public to make online payments for government services,” Treasurer Moore said. “Last year, we led the way in pushing for legislation to require all local governments in West Virginia to provide online payment options for our citizens, and WV Go-Pay will help them provide that.”

Last year, Treasurer Moore proposed Senate Bill 280, which requires all state agencies and political subdivisions, including county and city governments, to provide online payment options by March 1, 2023. The bill was unanimously passed by the Legislature.

The WV Go-Pay platform is designed to help local governments implement that bill’s provisions.

The WV Go-Pay online payment solution platform is provided through a partnership between the State Treasurer’s Office and Huntington Merchant Services, powered by Fiserv. It is designed to offer political subdivisions services at low or no cost, with competitive rates for transaction processing.

It features credit/debit card and ACH processing and allows for daily direct deposits.

“With the passage of Senate Bill 280 last year, and the launch now of WV Go-Pay, I’m proud to say we’re bringing West Virginia into the 21st Century,” Treasurer Moore said. “People will no longer have to take time off work to go to a local courthouse or city hall to pay for government services, and with our WV Go-Pay platform, they will avoid some of the high service fees currently charged by some places.”

