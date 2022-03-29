West Virginia rides three home runs in road win over Marshall
Kluska, Davis and Scott secure homers in second and fourth innings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers got out to a 7-0 start on the road at Marshall, and though they allowed the Thundering Herd to score late in the contest, WVU came out on top 7-3.
In the second inning, Braden Berry doubled to left field to bring home two runners to put the first runs on the board.
Later in the inning, Mikey Kluska smashed a two-run home run, followed by a solo homer from Austin Davis. The Mountaineers led 5-0 to close out the second.
The fourth inning saw another RBI from Kluska on a fly out to left field, raising the score to 6-0.
Victor Scott III hit a home run of his own in the sixth inning to make it a 7-0 ballgame.
Marshall got three runs on the board in the seventh and eighth innings, but WVU prevailed in its trip to Huntington.
The two teams meet again in Morgantown on April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.