West Virginia rides three home runs in road win over Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers got out to a 7-0 start on the road at Marshall, and though they allowed the Thundering Herd to score late in the contest, WVU came out on top 7-3.

In the second inning, Braden Berry doubled to left field to bring home two runners to put the first runs on the board.

Later in the inning, Mikey Kluska smashed a two-run home run, followed by a solo homer from Austin Davis. The Mountaineers led 5-0 to close out the second.

The fourth inning saw another RBI from Kluska on a fly out to left field, raising the score to 6-0.

Victor Scott III hit a home run of his own in the sixth inning to make it a 7-0 ballgame.

Marshall got three runs on the board in the seventh and eighth innings, but WVU prevailed in its trip to Huntington.

The two teams meet again in Morgantown on April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

