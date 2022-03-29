Advertisement

West Virginia rides three home runs in road win over Marshall

Kluska, Davis and Scott secure homers in second and fourth innings
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers got out to a 7-0 start on the road at Marshall, and though they allowed the Thundering Herd to score late in the contest, WVU came out on top 7-3.

In the second inning, Braden Berry doubled to left field to bring home two runners to put the first runs on the board.

Later in the inning, Mikey Kluska smashed a two-run home run, followed by a solo homer from Austin Davis. The Mountaineers led 5-0 to close out the second.

The fourth inning saw another RBI from Kluska on a fly out to left field, raising the score to 6-0.

Victor Scott III hit a home run of his own in the sixth inning to make it a 7-0 ballgame.

Marshall got three runs on the board in the seventh and eighth innings, but WVU prevailed in its trip to Huntington.

The two teams meet again in Morgantown on April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Dwight Coffelt
Man charged with DUI, accused of pulling out beer and trying to drink it at Elkins PD
MGN
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
US Marshals searching for fugitive mother, missing child

Latest News

Class AAA girls all-state teams
Local athletes named to Class AAA girls all-state teams
Christopher Schumacher
Notre Dame’s Schumacher signs with Davis & Elkins swimming
Jasir Cox joins WVU as transfer linebacker
WVU adds proven winner in transfer linebacker Jasir Cox
Sean McNeil enters the transfer portal
WVU men’s basketball’s Sean McNeil enters the NCAA Transfer Portal