Weston woman charged in connection to malicious assault behind grocery store

Gayle Lowther
Gayle Lowther(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County woman was arrested on Friday after officers said she was one of four people to attack a woman behind a Weston grocery store last week.

Security camera footage at the Shop n’ Save in Weston showed a woman walking behind the building when an individual punched her in the face and dragged her to the ground on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

While on the ground, officers said Gayle Lowther, 45, of Weston, and three other individuals kicked the woman in the ribs and stomped and kicked her in the head.

The report says all four individuals, including Lowther, were on video at the store, including one of the individuals waiting on the woman to appear prior to the incident.

Lowther has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.

