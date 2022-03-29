WVU to receive $8.9 million for COVID-19 Relief Reimbursement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced West Virginia University will receive more than $8.9 million for COVID-19 Relief Reimbursement.

The money, a grand total of $8,929,787, will go towards WVU and WVU Medicine’s City Hospital.

This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be used to reimburse emergency protective measures as a direct result the COVID-19 pandemic, including PPE purchases, testing and screening sites, and disinfection services.

“Our state reacted quickly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided the resources needed to keep West Virginians safe during an unprecedented time,” Senator Capito said. “WVU played a major role in our response efforts, and I’m thrilled to see support is on the way to help reimburse them for their hard work. Helping our students maintain their educational trajectory and keeping our medical facilities open was incredibly important to our COVID-19 response, and I’m thankful for the bravery and service of our education and medical professions for making that possible.”

“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic and West Virginia University continues to play a critical role in these efforts,” said Senator Manchin. “Healthcare workers depend on PPE, testing and screening facilities and disinfection equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe, and I’m pleased FEMA is helping WVU cover these costs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare professionals and keep West Virginians safe.”

The individual awards are listed below:

$5,337,688 to West Virginia University for emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

$2,546,794 to West Virginia University for emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1,045,305 to WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center for emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

