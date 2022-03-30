UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl with medical condition from Upshur County found
According to a Facebook post, Reegan Vaughn is from the Heastro Ridge area.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED STORY
Upshur County officials tell 5 News that Reegan has been found.
No other details are available at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl with a medical condition.
According to a Facebook post, Reegan Vaughn is from the Heastro Ridge area.
She was last seen approximately one hour ago.
Officials told 5 News that the girl has a medical condition.
She was wearing a blue shirt, pink bottoms, and SpongeBob flip flops.
She is approximately 5′2″ and 110 pounds.
For more photos of Reegan, check out the Facebook post below.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.