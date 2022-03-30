UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl with medical condition from Upshur County found

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED STORY

Upshur County officials tell 5 News that Reegan has been found.

No other details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl with a medical condition.

According to a Facebook post, Reegan Vaughn is from the Heastro Ridge area.

She was last seen approximately one hour ago.

Officials told 5 News that the girl has a medical condition.

She was wearing a blue shirt, pink bottoms, and SpongeBob flip flops.

She is approximately 5′2″ and 110 pounds.

For more photos of Reegan, check out the Facebook post below.

Missing from the Heaston Ridge area. If anyone has any information contact 911￼ or Sheriffs office 304–472–1182￼ 13 years old wearing blue shirt/pink SpongeBob house pants Posted by Upshur County Sheriff Office WV on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.