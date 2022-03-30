AG Morrisey reaches $26 million settlement with Endo Health Solutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has reached a $26 million settlement with Endo Health Solutions, Inc. in regards to a lawsuit filed in 2019.

“We are very pleased with the settlement which will benefit those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must hold everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge.”

According to the settlement, West Virginia – and all its cities and counties – will receive a $26 million lump sum payment.

Morrisey said Endo has also agreed to not make any false or deceptive statements about opioids or any opioid product, not encourage the use of opioids for pain treatment and will not promote opioids or opioid products through sales representatives to physicians, speakers’ bureaus, sponsoring of medical programs and third party advocacy programs, among other things.

Endo must also operate an effective monitoring program and use downstream customer data to identify suspicious orders, according to Morrisey.

It was alleged in the lawsuit filed in Boone County Circuit Court that Endo mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing inherently greater risks.

Attorney General Morrisey alleged Endo rebranded its widely abused drug from the 1960s to keep up with competition decades later. The effort included a new name, Opana, and a new color to minimize memory of a reputation tarnished by widespread abuse and diversion.

The lawsuit alleged the company misrepresented a later version of Opana ER as tamper resistant.

