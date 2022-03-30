Clarksburg PD partners with DEA for Drug Take Back Day
National Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused drugs.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department announced that it is partnering with the DEA again for the Semi-Annual Drug Take Back Day.
National Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused drugs.
It is scheduled to take place on April 30.
It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Walmart - 550 Emily Drive in Clarksburg
- Walgreens - 505 Rosebud Ave. in Clarksburg
- Clarksburg Police Department - 222 W. Pike Street in the rear lot in Clarksburg
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.