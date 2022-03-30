Advertisement

Clarksburg PD partners with DEA for Drug Take Back Day

National Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused drugs.
(Source: Trident Medical Center)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department announced that it is partnering with the DEA again for the Semi-Annual Drug Take Back Day.

It is scheduled to take place on April 30.

It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Walmart - 550 Emily Drive in Clarksburg
  • Walgreens - 505 Rosebud Ave. in Clarksburg
  • Clarksburg Police Department - 222 W. Pike Street in the rear lot in Clarksburg

Posted by Clarksburg Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

