Elkins man accused of exposing himself to motorists

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man has been charged with indecent exposure after officers said he exposed himself to motorists in Elkins.

Officers were dispatched to Harrison Ave. in Elkins in reference to an indecent exposure on March 24, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, the report says they made contact with Michael Simmons, 36, of Elkins, who was not exposing himself at the time officers arrived.

Officers said they received more information and a photograph in regards to Simmons exposing himself.

Court documents say this is the third offense of indecent exposure for Simmons after other reported cases dating back to 2017, both of which Simmons pleaded guilty to.

Simmons has been charged with indecent exposure and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a 15,000 bond.

