Advertisement

Glenville State students donate $500 to local cancer fund

Members of the Glenville State University Pioneer Shooting Club making a $500 donation to the...
Members of the Glenville State University Pioneer Shooting Club making a $500 donation to the Glenville First Baptist Church Cancer Fund. Pictured are (l-r) Makayla McGuire, Faith Hardman, Brenden Davis, Emily Henline, Dr. Donal Hardin, Susie Sheets, Justin Sodergren, Teresa Lydick, and Michelle Clowser.(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of Glenville State University’s Pioneer Shooting Club organization recently presented a $500 check to Glenville’s First Baptist Church Cancer Fund.

Students in the organization raised the money from an auction held last semester and were looking for ways to help not only their group, but the community at large.

“We wanted to keep our donation local, and we found out about the Cancer Fund from a professor on campus. When we learned about all the good things the fund does to help people in need, we knew that was where we wanted our donation to go and it all worked out really well,” said Pioneer Shooting Club President, Emily Henline.

“God puts people in our lives for a reason, and we are certainly grateful for this group of students. We appreciate them for having this fund in their hearts. Thank you to them all,” said Cancer Fund member, Debbie Stalnaker.

The Cancer Fund, which was established in 2010, is used to help Gilmer County residents with travel expenses related to cancer treatments or appointments, medication, hospital bills, and more.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Vehicle crashes into wall on Johnson Ave.
One injured after crashing car into wall near Bridgeport Sheetz
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Firearms auction raises nearly $110,000 for law enforcement agencies
Glenville State wins its all, 85-72 over Western Washington
Resolution introduced to celebrate Glenville State Women’s Basketball championship
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addresses members of the West Virginia House of Delegates...
Justice requests new list of names for Intermediate Court of Appeals appointment
AG Morrisey reaches $26 million settlement with Endo Health Solutions