Glenville State students donate $500 to local cancer fund

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of Glenville State University’s Pioneer Shooting Club organization recently presented a $500 check to Glenville’s First Baptist Church Cancer Fund.

Students in the organization raised the money from an auction held last semester and were looking for ways to help not only their group, but the community at large.

“We wanted to keep our donation local, and we found out about the Cancer Fund from a professor on campus. When we learned about all the good things the fund does to help people in need, we knew that was where we wanted our donation to go and it all worked out really well,” said Pioneer Shooting Club President, Emily Henline.

“God puts people in our lives for a reason, and we are certainly grateful for this group of students. We appreciate them for having this fund in their hearts. Thank you to them all,” said Cancer Fund member, Debbie Stalnaker.

The Cancer Fund, which was established in 2010, is used to help Gilmer County residents with travel expenses related to cancer treatments or appointments, medication, hospital bills, and more.

