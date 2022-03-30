Harrison County SO searching for missing teen
She has been missing since 6:30 Wednesday morning.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a Facebook post, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Joslyne McNemar, 15, is missing from the Park Blvd. area in Clarksburg, according to the post.
She has been missing since 6:30 Wednesday morning.
McNemar attends United High School in Gore.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksburg Police Department or Deputy Hutson of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 304-626-4900.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.