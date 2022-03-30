Advertisement

Harrison County SO searching for missing teen

She has been missing since 6:30 Wednesday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a Facebook post, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Joslyne McNemar, 15, is missing from the Park Blvd. area in Clarksburg, according to the post.

McNemar attends United High School in Gore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksburg Police Department or Deputy Hutson of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 304-626-4900.

Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, WV on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

