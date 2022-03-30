Advertisement

Harrison County volunteer fire departments seeking change in code for more funding

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Volunteer fire departments are often in need of extra funding and with rising fuel and equipment costs -- the financial strain is getting worse.

That’s why Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice spoke to the Harrison County Commission on Wednesday.

There’s a decades-old state code that allows departments to collect insurance money for responding to fires and Pulice says that code isn’t being used in Harrison County as much as it should be.

“This would provide us with a revenue stream that we could set aside and maybe be better prepared for some these capitol improvements,” Chief Pulice said.

As it stands now the county only allows a collection of up to $500, but they’re hoping to increase that to $1,500 by changing the code.

It’s something other departments, like those in Marion County, have used to great benefit.

Chief Pulice says the change is needed in order to keep up with rising costs.

“Today it would be exponentially more expensive to do that, the funding just isn’t there from grants streams to do those things,” said Pulice.

Commissioners would have to vote to approve the code -- something they’re going to hold off on doing until they meet with other local fire chiefs.

Reporting in Clarksburg, John Blashke, 5 news.

