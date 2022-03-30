Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s Donates All Proceeds to Special Olympics

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday was Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving.

This year, 100 percent of sales go toward the West Virginia Special Olympics.

The money goes to help athletes who will be attending the games.

What’s different about this fundraiser is they are donating all the money they make throughout the day, not just the profits.

This is something the owner of the Clarksburg Jersey Mike’s, Kristine Frame, said is important to her and her family.

“I think it’s always important to donate and help where you can. It’s always meant a lot to our family to donate. We’ve always helped where we could, donated when we can and, that’s what I really liked about Jersey Mike’s,” said Frame.

The fundraiser went on at all Jersey Mike’s across the country, including the 10 across West Virginia.

