Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - <<<Today will be much warmer and more spring-like than the past few days, as a warm front lifts north and brings warm air into our region. We’ll see some rain showers early this morning, but by 7 AM, any leftover rain is gone. By the afternoon, winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Skies will also be partly to mostly sunny. As a result, temperatures will reach the mid-70s, so it will feel more like May than late-March. In short, today will be nice. However, today won’t be without problems, mostly with the fact that today will be dry, with low humidity, and warm. This increases the chance of any fires getting out of control, so the National Weather Service has several counties in the central and western portions of NCWV under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 PM. Basically, it may be wise to avoid having outdoor fires. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, and winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts between 35-40 mph possible. This could cause some problems, so we’re watching carefully. We’ll also see a line of rain showers, with a few downpours possible during the night, so expect some rain if traveling during the night. Rain totals will probably be 0.1″ to 0.2″. On the bright side, temperatures will be warm, in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a windy, rainy night. That line of rain is gone by 7 AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms might form in the eastern sections of West Virginia, as a cold front moves through. They could bring downpours and gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has all areas east of I-79 under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there’s a small chance that an isolated, short-lived storm could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Other than that, we should stay dry in the afternoon. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the low-70s, so it will be a warm day. Overall, tomorrow will be warm but windy, with some rain chances. As the cold front moves east, colder air will push in from the north and west. As a result, light rain and snow showers occur heading into Friday morning, before we dry out in the afternoon and are left with highs in the 40s. So we end the workweek with cooler temperatures. Then we warm up slightly over the weekend, with highs in the mid-50s, along with light rain chances on Sunday. In short, today will be warm and partly sunny, tomorrow will bring rain chances and gusty winds, and we end the work week with cooler temperatures.>>>

Today: Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon, so today will be nice. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10-20 mph, and wind gusts could be in the 20-30 mph range. So it will be breezy outside. This could cause issues with any outdoor fires today, so it’s probably best to wait until later in the week to have any outdoor fires. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so it will be warm outside. Ultimately, a good day to go outside. High: 76.

Tonight: We start out dry, with cloudy skies in the area. It’s not until after 4 AM that rain showers start pushing in. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, and wind gusts could be 40 mph or higher at times, which could cause some problems, such as with tree branches. So be careful if heading out tonight. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, so it will be warm tonight. Low: 63.

Thursday: Rain showers continue until about after 8 AM. After that, skies will be partly cloudy. Most of the thunderstorm threats will be east of us, out in Virginia, but our region could still see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, so we’re watching carefully. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, so it will be warm outside. Overnight, light rain showers push into our area. High: 73.

Friday: Light rain showers take place in the morning, but by the afternoon, they should be gone, leaving behind cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon. High: 45.

