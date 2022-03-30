Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday, and what a beautiful day it was!! Some areas saw their first 80-degree day of 2022; in fact, Clarksburg reached 82 degrees, which ties the record high temperature for March 30th set all the way back in 1945. Increased southerly flow is to thank for these above-average temperatures, and also to thank for the breezy conditions today. Those gusts from the south are going to increase throughout the night tonight, keeping low temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across the area. By early Thursday morning, gusts could blow as high as 40-50mph as the first line of showers pushes into NCWV. Showers will continue throughout the morning and early afternoon, with a possible quick thunderstorm or two. Later in the afternoon, we may get a break from the rain, even seeing the sun for a little bit, as gusts continue at about 25-35mph. Showers then pick up again after sunset and continue throughout the night, and as the system passes east, winds will shift to come out of the west, bringing much cooler air into the area. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s in the lowlands by sunrise Friday morning, a little colder in the higher elevations. As those temperatures fall overnight, mountains are likely to see rain showers transitioning into snow showers. Rain and snow showers will continue into early Friday afternoon before tapering off, and highs will only reach the mid to low 40s. Gusts will continue into Friday as well, at about 25-35mph in the lowlands, possibly a little higher in the mountains. They’ll diminish Friday night as high pressure rolls into the area, bringing partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s for Saturday. A weak disturbance is likely to bring a few showers Sunday morning, but they will be light and clear by the afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s. Monday will be another calm day, and temperatures will warm to the 60s for midweek, with some more showers likely.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and winds. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Showers and gusty winds; possible thunderstorm. High: 69

Friday: AM showers and gusty winds. High: 45

Saturday: Partly cloudy and calm. High: 57

