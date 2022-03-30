Man accused of being under the influence, crashing ATV with minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Monongalia County Monday after officers said he was driving an ATV with a minor on board while under the influence.

Officers responded to an ATV crash with reported injuries on Stewarts Run Road Monday evening around 7:26, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived on scene and talked with a juvenile who said he was a passenger on an ATV driven by Franklin Straight, 54, of Waynesburg, PA.

The report says the juvenile also told officers Straight was the driver of the ATV, causing him to have a headache and back pain.

Straight allegedly told officers he was driving 35 mph when he met another vehicle in the roadway that caused him to swerve into a hillside.

Straight further told officers that the ATV rolled on top of him, leaving him trapped underneath.

At that time, the report says the juvenile ran to a nearby house to get help.

Officers said in the complaint that while speaking to Straight, there were several indicators that Straight may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Indicators included slurred speech, red and bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and difficulty standing.

Straight showed signs of impairment on all three standard field sobriety tests and consented to a preliminary breath test that yielded a BAC of .178, according to the report.

After being arrested and transported, officers said Straight was given an official breath test that read a BAC of .162.

Straight has been charged with DUI with a minor, DUI with bodily injury, and DUI greater than .150. He is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

