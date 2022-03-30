Advertisement

McKinley introduces bill to retain experienced police officers

The bill, the Retain COPS Act of 2022, aims to bolster the department's ability to retain experienced law enforcement officers.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Congressman David McKinley introduced a bill to give local police departments more flexibility and allow the COPS grant funding to go towards salaries.

The bill, the Retain COPS Act of 2022, aims to bolster the department’s ability to retain experienced law enforcement officers.

“In recent meetings with members of local law enforcement in West Virginia, we talked about the challenges they face not just recruiting but retaining experienced officers. Our law enforcement professionals have a dangerous and difficult job that has been made more difficult in recent years with the anti-police rhetoric and calls to ‘defund the police’,” said Rep. McKinley.

Congressman McKinley has held dozens of meetings with law enforcement officers, including a recent meeting with Harrison County officials.

McKinley said the officers shared with him that calls to defund the police have negatively impacted recruitment of new officers and retention of existing officers.

According to McKinley, this is a way he can provide support for police departments so they can continue protecting communities in West Virginia.

“Allowing greater flexibility for how COPS Grant funding can be spent will help local police departments address retention challenges,” said Rep. McKinley. “Our local law enforcement officers in Harrison, Preston, and Wood Counties gave us this idea in meetings and we went to work.”

