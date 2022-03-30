Medical marijuana industry continues to grow in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Morgantown.

Cannabist was the fourth Columbia Care dispensary in the state of West Virginia.

Area manager Keri Stan said they had dry flower and prefilled cartridges for vaporization.

However, they hoped to eventually offer all products legal to be grown, produced, and sold in the state.

Stan said she was happy to be a part of the state’s expansion.

“There are just so many times I’ve seen, you know kids, with epilepsy be able to get to go to school for the first time lives because they finally don’t have 200 seizures a day. I’ve seen terminal cancer patients who have just really returned to who they were,” she added.

The director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Jason Frame said the industry brought more jobs to the state.

While the industry expanded, Frame told me there were stipulations on purchasing medical cannabis items.

“There has to be a specific serious medical condition that’s diagnosed by a physician. That physician also has to be part of our medical cannabis physician registry,” he explained.

He said the office’s website had a list of physicians registered with the office that people could connect with to become a patient.

“Patients should not have to travel very far at all to access a dispensary. We are definitely looking forward to providing that easier access to safe products to all areas of the state,” Frame said.

