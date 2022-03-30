Advertisement

Mock interview held at Liberty High

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Seniors at Liberty High got to hold a mock interview Wednesday.

They got to practice their skills with mock interviews.

Many of them will be going off to college or even starting their careers.

Representatives from the sheriff’s office, board of education and local parks were there to interview students.

“Seniors are graduating in about nine weeks and we want to prepare them for the real-world best we can. This is a great opportunity to get some practice and talking to people to get experience,” says Holly Stutler, an English teacher at Liberty High.

Last year, the mock interview was canceled due to a snow day.

Teachers have also been preparing the students for the interview process, something that will be the first for many of them.

“A lot of them this is their first interview. We did resumes as a class last week. They all have working resumes that are ready to go,” Stutler says.

She is proud of her students and all they have accomplished and can’t wait to see what their future has in store for them.

“We have a wonderful senior class here at Liberty. I love working here and our class of 2022 are great kids. I think they’ll do wonderful things here when they graduate in a couple months.” Stutler says.

Liberty High plans to hold more mock interviews in the future.

