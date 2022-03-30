One injured after crashing car into wall near Bridgeport Sheetz

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been injured after crashing his or her vehicle into a wall on Johnson Ave. near the Bridgeport Sheetz, Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News.

The crash happened at 6:51 p.m.

The driver has been transported to the hospital, according to officials. No other people or vehicles were involved.

The scene is clear.

