One injured after crashing car into wall near Bridgeport Sheetz
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been injured after crashing his or her vehicle into a wall on Johnson Ave. near the Bridgeport Sheetz, Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News.
The crash happened at 6:51 p.m.
The driver has been transported to the hospital, according to officials. No other people or vehicles were involved.
The scene is clear.
