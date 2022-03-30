Randolph County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills circulating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is warning local businesses about reports of counterfeit bills being passed around.

Lt. Talkington and Deputy Elbon have collected several counterfeit bills from merchants and banks the last couple days.

The $20 bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” across the top.

The $50 bills have “Prop Copy” stamped on the backside.

The older $100 bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” across the top.

Finally, the newer $100 bills have the word “Copy” on the left on both the front and back.

Officers are asking everybody to check bills out during transactions and pay attention to who is passing them.

Video surveillance will be very helpful if someone is caught passing a counterfeit bill.

If you find a counterfeit bill, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.

