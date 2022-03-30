Advertisement

Resolution introduced to celebrate Glenville State Women’s Basketball championship

Glenville State wins its all, 85-72 over Western Washington
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Representative David McKinley will introduce a resolution celebrating the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers Women’s Basketball Team winning the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Representative McKinley introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“I am thrilled to congratulate the Glenville State Lady Pioneers on winning the NCAA Division II National Championship and breaking the record for the most points scored in the tournament,” Senator Manchin said. “This has been a historic season for the Lady Pioneers and all of West Virginia is beaming with pride as they represent the Mountain State on a national stage. I am honored to lead this bipartisan, bicameral resolution celebrating the incredible accomplishments of the Lady Pioneers and congratulating them on this incredible win.”

“I am so proud of the young women and coaches of the Glenville State women’s basketball team for winning their first ever national championship in school history,” Senator Capito said. “Balancing education and athletics is no easy task, and these student athletes have shown that they can do just that and thrive at the top level. West Virginians will be talking about this team, this season, and this championship for decades. The 2022 Glenville State Lady Pioneers are truly a team of destiny, and I’m proud to introduce this resolution to cement their legacy into the congressional record forever.”

“Congratulations to the Glenville State University women’s basketball team for their incredible win securing their first ever national championship and first NCAA basketball title in all of West Virginia! To the Lady Pioneers players, coaches, parents, students and dedicated fans – you’ve made West Virginia proud,” said Rep. McKinley. “In West Virginia, we know what it’s like to be an underdog, but you’ve proven your ability to compete against big teams and come out on top. It brings me immense pride to honor the Lady Pioneers by introducing a resolution in the U.S. House that commemorates your outstanding accomplishment.”

On Friday, March 25, the Glenville State Lady Pioneers basketball team defeated Western Washington University to secure the University’s first ever national championship in any sport.

The Lady Pioneers also broke the record for points scored in a single NCAA Division II tournament with 525 total points, beating the previous record of 504 total points.

You can view the full resolution here.

