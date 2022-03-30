Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter incident in Georgia

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s...
According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m.(WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated. The soldier’s name will be released after family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Search warrants executed on town of Worthington
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Vehicle crashes into wall on Johnson Ave.
One injured after crashing car into wall near Bridgeport Sheetz

Latest News

Gov. Justice vetoes bill, intends to call special session
McKinley introduces bill to retain experienced police officers
McKinley introduces bill to retain experienced police officers
Rep. David McKinley meets with local officials.
McKinley introduces bill to retain experienced police officers
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Country star Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert amid Final Four matchup