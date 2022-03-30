Advertisement

US Marshals join in search for 2 WV women wanted for murder of 13-year-old

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia is working with the Bluefield Police Department and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two Bluefield women accused of killing a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22, are alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a vehicle occupied by three people, while they were sitting at a red light March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

The victim was discovered in the back seat with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston and later died from her injuries.

Warrants for first-degree murder were issued March 24 for Wallace and Brooks.

Brooks is described as 5′ 9″ and 200 pounds. Wallace is 5′ 8″ and 250 pounds, according to police.

Authorities said Brooks and Wallace should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“The Marshals Service is committed to making communities safer,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “That is why we have elevated this investigation to major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward each for the capture of Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace. We believe these two women present a significant threat to public safety. The sooner we have them in custody, the better.”

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Wallace or Brooks, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips App. Tips may also be emailed to the USMS S/WV tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept strictly confidential.

