AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets April stops

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

April 11: 11 a.m. to noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser

April 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton

April 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood

April 13: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Terra Alta Town Hall, 305 N. Toy St., Terra Alta

April 14: 11 a.m. to noon – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown

April 14: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - WVU Olli, 5000 Greenbag Road, Morgantown

April 18: 11 a.m. to noon – Harrison County Senior Citizens Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

April 18: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lowe Public Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston

April 19: 11 a.m. to noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston

April 20: 11 a.m. to noon – Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon

April 21: 11 a.m. to noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont

April 25: 11 a.m. to noon – Barbour Senior Center, fourth floor, 47 Church St., Philippi

April 27: noon to 2 p.m. – Flanagan Hill Senior Center, Route 72, Red Creek

April 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.

