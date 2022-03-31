April Pools Day coming to Mylan Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Join us on Friday, April 1st for free swimming activities for families with kids ages 5+!

Preregistration is required for each of the 2 hour sessions.

Session 1 is from 3:45 PM - 5:45 PM and Session 2 is from 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM.

Each session is limited to the first 200 participants.

At the event, you can learn about water safety and swimming.

Topics of discussion include water awareness, avoiding unsafe conditions, sun care tips and tricks, swimming preparedness, and more!

You will also be able to meet the Aquatic Center lifeguards, Executive Team, American Red Cross water safety instructors, and others.

To preregister for the event, click here.

April Pools Day at Mylan Park Flyer (Mylan Park)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.