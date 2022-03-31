Advertisement

Barbour Co. man accused of fighting over revolver with child nearby

Russell Farris
Russell Farris(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was charged after officers said he was fighting over a revolver with a woman in a vehicle with a child in the back seat.

Officers responded to an altercation with weapons at Mountaineer Mart in Philippi Wednesday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the altercation had separated by the time they arrived.

Russell Farris, 38, of Belington, allegedly told officers that a woman tried to stab him.

The report says officers reviewed footage from Mountaineer Mart of the altercation in addition to a separate altercation from earlier on Wednesday from the woman.

Officers said the woman was talking to a child in the back seat when Farris tried to push the door closed on her. The woman then got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and tried to drive away with the doors open.

Farris is allegedly seen jumping into the driver’s seat on top of the woman and opening the center console, pulling out a revolver, leading to an altercation.

Court documents say Farris and the woman fought over the revolver with the child in the back seat, placing the child in danger because the revolver “could have easily discharged.”

During the altercation, officers said the revolver was dropped, and Farris picked it up and placed it in his mouth. Farris allegedly threatened to “blow his head off.”

Officers secured a search warrant for the vehicle and found a fully-loaded revolver.

Farris has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

