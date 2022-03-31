Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB's Nick George

George: Strong start to junior baseball season
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 30, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB’s Nick George is this week’s Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

George secured a solo homer in Friday’s 14-3 win over Liberty, putting them at 3-0 on the season.

George takes 5 Sports’ Casey Kay through some of the team’s inside drills, while chatting about what RCB baseball means to him.

“It means a lot, because a lot of my best friends are seniors,” George said. “This is gonna be my last time doing and playing the sport with them so this means a lot to me to be here with them and do all that.”

The junior is willing to play whatever part he needs to ensure the team has success this year, stating his “biggest expectation for [himself] is to do everything [he] can to help the team win, whether that’s hitting, pitching, fielding, anything, cheering on someone else, anything [he] can do.”

The end goal for the season? Charleston.

