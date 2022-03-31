Covid Cases Trending in the Right Direction in W.V.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Covid is finally slowing down in the Mountain State.

The DHHR is reporting just over 300 active cases as of it’s last update.

Many hospitals and health departments are scaling back their Covid testing and vaccination clinics.

Shawn Thorn from the Grafton-Taylor Health Department said they’re holding fewer vaccination clinics than when numbers where higher.

“We are also doing weekend clinics which we are doing every other Saturday as opposed to every Saturday,” said Thorn.

The reason behind fewer testing sites and fewer clinics?

Thorn said it’s because we might finally be moving into the next phase of the pandemic.

“The last I looked at the map the whole state was green. We currently have zero active cases in our case investigation log and three active cases on the dashboard. We are seeing that trend and really believe that trend will continue to be more endemic, kind of like how the flu is seasonally,” said Thorn.

He thinks it will be a few months till we get to this point but, it is coming.

Even though testing isn’t being done as much, because of this phase, thorn still thinks it’s good to keep it going.

“Testing is still important if you feel sick to find out what you have, even if it’s not Covid. We’ve seen a surge in cases in flu A, as well as some stomach viruses. Vaccinations are very important as we are coming into the holidays. We do know that the vaccines previously only offered about six months of protection.”

He said many of the health departments across the state feel the same way.

“Big sigh of relief. Big sigh of relief everywhere.”

