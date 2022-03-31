Crews respond to rollover on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash northbound on Interstate 79.

It happened Thursday afternoon near mile marker 126.

One vehicle could be seen on its top a short distance from the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

One person has been transported to UHC. Injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 3:15 p.m., one lane is closed.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

