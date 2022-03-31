Crews respond to rollover on I-79
It happened Thursday afternoon near mile marker 126.
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash northbound on Interstate 79.
One vehicle could be seen on its top a short distance from the roadway.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.
One person has been transported to UHC. Injuries are unknown at this time.
As of 3:15 p.m., one lane is closed.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.
