Crews respond to rollover on I-79

It happened Thursday afternoon near mile marker 126.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash northbound on Interstate 79.

One vehicle could be seen on its top a short distance from the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

One person has been transported to UHC. Injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 3:15 p.m., one lane is closed.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

